“She Checks on Me 20 Times a Night” – Pastor Chris Okafor Praises Wife’s Support During Scandal





A video has gone viral on social media capturing an emotional moment where Pastor Chris Okafor publicly thanked his newlywed wife for her unwavering support during his recent tribulations.





A Pillar of Support



In the footage, shared by Instagram user @ijeomadaisy, the clergyman opened up about the severe emotional toll caused by the recent controversy involving actress Doris Ogala. He admitted that the stress was so intense it affected his ability to eat and groom himself.





Nightly Vigilance



He credited his wife, whom he refers to as the “first lady,” with helping him navigate this dark period. He revealed to the congregation that she would check on him approximately 20 times every night to ensure he was okay and to offer words of comfort.





Public Gratitude



During the service, he invited her to the altar to honor her publicly, describing her as his source of strength and the reason he keeps going.





He stated:



“I have to say this. It has not been easy. I have not been able to eat, barb my hair nor shave. I want you to also help me thank my family members, especially the first lady. She will check on me 20 times at night. Are you okay? Don’t worry. I’m here for you. Please first lady come I want to appreciate you. Thank you. You are the reason I live. You’re the one for me.”