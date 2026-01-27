“She Denied Me Visitation”—Man Claims to be Calvin Bassey’s Biological Father, Pleads for Access



A viral video from a live session hosted by Hellen Ati allegedly the baby mama of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked a fresh debate online after featuring a man claiming to be the biological father of Super Eagles and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey.





The Allegation



In the emotional clip, which surfaced on Monday, January 26, the man, identifying himself as Kingsley Ikenna from Anambra State, broke down in tears while narrating a long-standing family rift. He alleged that his ex-wife has deliberately blocked him from seeing his adult sons, including the football star, for years.





The backstory



Ikenna explained that the family originally lived in Italy before moving to England. However, complications arose regarding their immigration paperwork. He claimed that when he suggested returning to Italy to resolve the issue, his wife refused. Unable to work legally in the UK, he was forced to return to Italy alone.





Blocked Access



He alleged that following his departure, his ex-wife cut off all contact and denied him visitation rights. He insisted that his current public plea is not motivated by Calvin’s fame or money but by a genuine desire to reconnect with his children after failed private attempts.



Calvin Bassey recently featured for the Super Eagles in the just-concluded AFCON tournament in Morocco. The video has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some expressing sympathy for the man’s tears, while others remain skeptical of his timing.



