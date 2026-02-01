She didn’t respect my Wife and Family- Sadio Mané

She didn’t respect my Wife and Family



During the AFCON final, a lady approached Sadio Mané to congratulate him, but she was politely stopped by Mané himself.

This action later raised questions, and journalists asked him why he reacted that way.





Sadio Mané responded:



🗣️🗣️ “I don’t think she should take it as a problem. The way she approached me was indecent, and I don’t respect that. However, my family was present at the stadium, including my wife.

She could easily feel uncomfortable or jealous. I didn’t mean any harm—I was simply protecting my dignity and, most importantly, respecting my wife.”



Cultured man 👋🏿👏🏿👑