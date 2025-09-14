SHE HIRED ME TO PERFORM AT HER FASHION SHOW AND SHE DIDN’T PAY – JAY ROX RECOUNTS MEETING HIS WIFE

TOP Zambian artist Jay Rox shared how he met his now wife, Don Estelle Mantel, when he answered Kenny T’s question on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast.

The artist revealed that their first encounter was when she booked him to perform at her fashion event, and her beauty caught his attention.

“She had hired performance services and the performance was done but she didn’t pay! She did a fashion show and she didn’t pay!” said Jay Rox.

The artist revealed that when he asked for the money she owed him, she postponed to a later day twice. Therefore, he called her, and they went to the ATM to get the money.

“And she gave me the money, she wasn’t happy because she felt it was a little bit more hostile,” he recounted.

Jay Rox said he met her at a friend’s place about a week later, and they had a conversation ironing out the strain in their relationship.

His pursuit for her heart was met with ignored conversations sometimes for up to a week. “I really worked, I worked, I worked!” said Jay Rox, emphasizing how hard it was pursuing her.

The artist had his break into getting her attention after she had an electronic technical malfunction, to which he was called to her house to fix as he is an IT specialist.

Jay Rox then said he took advantage of this moment, making the problem seem bigger so that he could spend more time with her. By the end of that day, he noticed she was seeing another side of him, the good side.

“Then after that, we had like another link up. Then I was like, the interests was there from my end, and I was like we are getting somewhere. So it was a process, but after that, things really sat in, we started doing things together, you know?” Jay Rox said.

Jay Rox and Don Estelle Mantel have now been married for many years with five children, three boys, and two girls with the eldest studying law.

READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/she-hired-me-to-perform-at-her…/