She is NOT VEEP daughter : OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT DISPELS FALSE RUMOURS LINKING WOMAN IN VIRAL VIDEO TO MUTALE-NALUMANGO

We have taken note of deeply misleading rumors circulating on various media platforms, which falsely identify a young woman in a recently shared video as the daughter of the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. W.K Mutale-Nalumango.





Let it be stated with clarity: the woman portrayed is not related in any way to the Vice President or her family. These claims are completely inaccurate, and we are disheartened by the speed at which misinformation can eclipse truth in our digital age.





Moreover, some voices have sought to associate the figure of $10,000 with a supposed gift from the Vice President to the young woman. Such suggestions do not only misrepresent facts, they challenge the integrity of the Vice President who is committed to transparency, equity, and the responsible stewardship of public resources.





The Vice President is a mother, but more importantly, she is a servant of God and the people. She does not indulge her children with state funds, nor does she treat them with privilege above fellow Zambians. Her children live and work with the same spirit of dedication, humility, and resilience that defines the character of this great nation.





We appeal not simply for correction, but for reflection. Truth must never become optional. Let us remember that behind every viral image is a real person, a real story, and often, undeserved harm.





We thank all Zambians who continue to uphold values of respect, kindness, and critical thought.





Njenje Chizu-Press Aide,

Office of the Vice President of Zambia.

