Sheriff ordered to seize Somizi Mhlongo’s company assets over unpaid salaries





The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ordered the sheriff to seize assets from Search Light Pty Ltd, a company owned by media personality Somizi Mhlongo, due to unpaid employee salaries totaling R165,402.62.





The cleaning services firm, directed by Mhlongo and Lindo Maleho, failed to pay workers placed at Transnet in the Carlton Centre, who were unfairly dismissed in April 2025 without warning or a hearing, according to Sunday World.





The CCMA’s enforcement award, issued on June 23, 2025, authorizes the auction of the company’s movable assets to recover the owed wages, plus interest, for April, May, and June.





A former employee stated, “We received no warning or hearing; we were simply let go,” confirming the CCMA’s ruling in their favor.





Thabiso Putswe of the Hetelicca Trade Union praised the decision, noting a separate unfair dismissal claim is pending.





Attempts to reach Mhlongo and Maleho for comment were unsuccessful.