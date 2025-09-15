SHE’S MY LOVER: DEFILER TRIES TO JUSTIFY ACTIONS



TO SEEMINGLY justify why he had sex with a 15-year old girl, a 24-year-old pastor of Kapiri Mposhi allegedly confessed to the victim’s father that she was his girlfriend.





The preacher man, Kay Changwe, is accused of defiling the girl in June this year, an offence that has landed him before Kabwe Magistrates Court.





Changwe, who stays with his mother in Kabwe, is said to have been a member of Upper Room Ministries.



Testifying before Kabwe principal resident magistrate Pumulo Mubita, the victim’s father told the court that the accused admitted to him and his [accused’s] mother that he had sex with the girl at a lodge.





“In the middle of the conversation, Kay Changwe said ‘I have a thing [relationship] with your daughter. I like her’,” the victim’s father said.





He said Changwe’s mother apologised for what his son did and she also asked him to forgive him. The witness said his wife reported Changwe to the police, who slapped him with the offence of defilement.





He said some people in their community later visited him requesting his family to withdraw the matter from the police.





And testifying in the same matter, a medical doctor, Koko Dikiowa, said he examined the victim at Kabwe Central Hospital on June 24 this year around 15:00 hours. Dr Dikiowa said he examined her three days after Changwe allegedly defiled her.





He said the girl told him she had sex with Changwe twice on different days.



Trial continues this Wednesday.



ZDM