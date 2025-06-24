Shivambu accuses MK Spokesperson of drug abuse



In a fiery eNCA interview today, Monday, former MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu unleashed a barrage of accusations against party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, alleging substance abuse and always drunk.





Shivambu described Ndhlela as a “fool” who is “always on drugs and high on alcohol,” escalating tensions within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.





The allegations form part of Shivambu’s broader claims that members of Jacob Zuma’s inner circle are siphoning off party funds, reportedly embezzling R7 million monthly.





The interview, which aired this afternoon, June 23, has sparked intense debate, with social media platforms buzzing with reactions.





Some users condemned Shivambu’s remarks as defamatory, while others called for investigations into the serious claims.





The MK Party has yet to issue an official response to Shivambu’s accusations.