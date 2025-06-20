Shivambu alleges MK Party took bribes from Morocco to shift Western Sahara stance





Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has accused the party’s leadership of accepting bribes from the Moroccan government to change its stance on the Western Sahara conflict.





Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Thursday, Shivambu claimed that following his removal, the MK Party quietly reversed its pro–Western Sahara position and adopted a pro-Moroccan outlook.





According to Shivambu, this policy shift came after certain party figures, were approached with financial incentives from Morocco.



He suggested that his dismissal was tied to his opposition to this foreign interference and hinted at broader corruption within the party ranks.





“These leaders have sold out the Sahrawi people,” Shivambu charged, calling the alleged shift a betrayal of liberation values.





The MK Party swiftly distanced itself from the claims. Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela dismissed the media briefing as “unsanctioned” and emphasized that Shivambu no longer speaks on behalf of the organization.



As of now, no evidence such as financial records or official correspondence has been presented to support Shivambu’s allegations. The Moroccan government has not commented on the claims.