Shivambu claims widespread support for new political party





Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu has revealed that a groundswell of interest is building around his potential new political party.





Speaking amid ongoing consultations under his ‘Mayibuye’ initiative, Shivambu claimed that supporters and members from some of South Africa’s major political parties, including the MK Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and African National Congress (ANC), have expressed enthusiasm for joining his yet-to-be-formed movement.





Shivambu, who remains an MK member despite his controversial removal from leadership, emphasized that his initiative aims to address pressing issues like unemployment, crime, and land reform through a democratic process.





“Many South Africans, including disgruntled members of established parties, are reaching out, eager for a new political home that truly represents their interests,” he said.





Notable supporters, such as former EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza, have publicly backed the venture, signaling potential defections.





While Shivambu’s call for volunteers via WhatsApp reportedly received overwhelming responses, skepticism persists.





Political analysts warn that South Africa’s crowded political landscape, with over 1,600 registered parties, may hinder his ambitions, and his history of party-switching could undermine public trust.





As consultations continue ahead of the 2026 local elections, Shivambu’s ability to translate interest into a viable party remains under scrutiny.