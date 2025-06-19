Shivambu to address nation amid speculation over MK Party fallout



Tomorrow Thursday, June 19, at 12h00, Floyd Shivambu, recently removed as Secretary General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, will hold a press conference at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Glen Austin, Midrand.





The briefing will address urgent national challenges facing South Africa, offering Shivambu’s perspective on the current political climate.





Notably, Shivambu’s announcement omitted the MK Party logo, signaling a potential shift in his affiliation.



This comes amid tensions, with MK leader Jacob Zuma making remarks during a Youth Day address that were widely interpreted as criticism of him.





Floyd Shivambu was also absent from the MK Party’s Youth Day rally held on June 16, 2025, in Clermont, Durban.





Shivambu’s current stance on the MK Party remains unclear, with the press conference expected to shed light on these dynamics.





Only accredited media representatives are permitted to attend.