Shocking everywhere as Kim Kardashian revealed why she married Kanye West

Reality TV mogul and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has sparked headlines with candid remarks about her marriage to rapper Kanye West, asserting that her decision to marry him was driven by a desire for his “sperm” to expand her family, not financial gain.

In a series of statements, Kim revealed that her primary motivation for tying the knot with West in 2014 was to secure a biological father for her children, with no intention of profiting from their eventual divorce.

Despite West’s reported $200,000 monthly child support payments, Kardashian insists, “I didn’t divorce him for the financial benefits.”

In a recent interview, the Kardashian, opened up about the early days of her relationship with West, which began in 2012 after years of friendship.

Reflecting on her pregnancy with their first child, North West, she admitted to uncertainty about their romantic future.

“When I first got pregnant with North West, I had no idea if Kanye West and I were gonna end up together,” she said. “I was like: ‘We can break up, but let me at least have some sperm so I can have more kids.’”

Kim explained that her desire to grow her family led her to marry West, viewing him as a reliable partner for co-parenting and a biological donor for her children. The couple welcomed four children—North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6—before their marriage unraveled and ended in a divorce finalized in November 2022.

“So I married Kanye so he could be a sperm donor for me to have kids and divorced him when the kids were okay for me,” she stated bluntly, while emphasizing that her financial independence, bolstered by her billion-dollar empire, meant she did not need Kanye’s wealth.

The divorce, initiated by Kardashian in February 2021, followed years of public and private turmoil. West’s struggles with bipolar disorder, controversial public statements, and high-profile disputes—including his 2020 presidential run and antisemitic remarks in 2022—strained their relationship.

Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, and the settlement process was controversial, with Kanye briefly contesting the prenuptial agreement. Ultimately, the agreement was upheld, granting Kardashian primary custody of their children and the substantial child support payments, intended to maintain the children’s lifestyle across their shared custody arrangement.

Sources close to Kardashian emphasize that her focus post-divorce has been on co-parenting and protecting her children from media scrutiny. She has spoken openly about shielding them from West’s controversies, particularly his 2022 antisemitic remarks, which led to severed business ties with brands like Adidas and Balenciaga.

“I’m trying to keep my kids in a bubble where they can just love their dad and not see the noise,” she told Vogue in 2023. Despite the challenges, Kardashian and West maintain communication for their children’s sake, with West attending events like North’s basketball games and Saint’s soccer matches.

The $200,000 monthly child support payments cover expenses like private school tuition, security, and travel, reflecting the lavish lifestyle the children have grown accustomed to, including residences in Hidden Hills, California, and access to private jets.