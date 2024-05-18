Shocking footage shows Diddy punching and kicking Cassie

Shocking footage shows Sean “Diddy” Combs punching and kicking his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a hotel hallway in 2016.

The footage, captured from multiple angles and obtained by CNN, shows the music mogul chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway in a towel, before attacking her near the elevators.

He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

After pushing Ms Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks her again as she lies on the floor.

Ms Ventura is later seen in the footage slowly standing up and gathering items from the floor before reaching a hotel phone on the hallway wall near the elevators.

Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns.

A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs pushing Cassie Ventura. He is then seen throwing an object at her.

Heartbreaking video shows Diddy assaulting his ex Cassie in recently released surveillance footage (Watch)

Accordinng to CNN, Combs later paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage.

The video appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Cassie Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years.

According to the complaint, which cited the altercation as occurring “around March 2016,” Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

After the mogul fell asleep, Ms Ventura had attempted to leave the hotel room, but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” the complaint said.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” it stated.

The lawsuit also claimed that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37.

Ms Ventura said that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started and that, as she was trying to end it in 2018, he forced himself into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

The lawsuit against Combs was settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

Ms Ventura told CNN at the time she had chosen to “resolve this matter amicably,” while Combs’ attorney said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” and didn’t change his denial of the allegations.

Watch the assault video released by CNN below.