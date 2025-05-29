Shocking surveillance footage has revealed the horrifying moment Tory Lanez was st@bbed 14 times inside a California prison.

The 32-year-old Canadian rapper, currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion nearly five years ago, was brutally ambushed by another inmate on May 12 at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

In the 39-second video obtained by The Shade Room, Lanez is seen stepping out of a cell when the attacker, identified by the outlet as Santino Casio, attacks him.

As Lanez collapses to the floor, Casio is seen towering over the rapper, repeatedly jabbing down as Lanez kicks and makes a desperate attempt to escape.

Luckily for him, Lanez manages to break away and flee down the stairs, disappearing from the camera’s view just before the clip ends.

Shocking images also show the blood-soaked scene that followed.

Shocking video of Tory Lanez getting st@bbed 14 times in prison while screaming in a pool of blood

Shortly after Monday’s attack, Lanez’s team released a statement confirming, ‘Tory was stabbed 14 times — including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.’

EXCLUSIVE: The Shade Room obtains exclusive footage of Tory Lanez’s prison stabbing. #TSRStaffBD pic.twitter.com/RCV7cYdPe3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 28, 2025

They added that he ‘is now breathing on his own’ after ‘both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus.’

Reps for Lanez said that ‘despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.

‘He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.’