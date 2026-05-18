SHOKILE WITHDRAWS FROM SESHEKE WEST PARLIAMENTARY RACE



Aspiring Sesheke West Member of Parliament Mwalindu Shokile has withdrawn from the parliamentary race in order to focus on campaigning for President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND.





Mr. Shokile said in a statement that his decision was aimed at strengthening the party’s campaign efforts ahead of the elections and supporting President Hichilema’s leadership.





He explained that he had chosen to dedicate his time and energy to mobilising support for the Head of State and promoting the government’s development agenda.





Mr. Shokile further stated that unity within the party remained important in ensuring the continued implementation of development programmes across the country.





He reaffirmed his commitment to the UPND and pledged to work closely with party structures in supporting President Hichilema’s re-election campaign.