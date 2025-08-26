ShopRite fired me for mistakenly double scanning customer’s milk, says ex-employee





A SOUTH AFRICAN woman, Nelly Matea has gone viral after publicly revealing ShopRite fired her after she mistakenly double scanned the customer’s milk.





Nelly, in a posting attracting thousands of comments said, “I was fired for mistakenly double scanning the customer’s milk.”



She apologized to her mother for being an unemployed breadwinner.





“I am an unemployed breadwinner, I am sorry Mama,” Nelly said, as monitored by TV Yatu.





This revelation has sparked mixed reactions with some people thinking this was not reason enough to fire someone.





But, several testimonies of ex-ShopRite employees popped up with some saying it happened to them.



