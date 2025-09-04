‎Shoprite Zambia: A Cornerstone of Local Industry and Economic Empowerment

‎An appreciation by Rev Walter Mwambazi



‎



‎Let me start off immediately by stating that Shoprite hasn’t paid me a Ngwee for this, or even requested such a write up. I am doing this of my own cognizance of what is in my opinion one of the best FDIs today. If more FDIs did what Shoprite has done, we would see much better partnerships and genuine local empowerment, unlike what I see in some other sectors I won’t mention here.



‎

‎So, with that out of the way, let’s dig in now, shall we?

‎

‎In Zambia’s dynamic retail landscape, Shoprite has emerged not only as a leading supermarket chain but as a strategic partner in national development. Since opening its first store in Lusaka along Cairo Road next to the he Post Office in 1995 (still operating even today), Shoprite has expanded to 45 stores across the country, becoming a household name and a key player in Zambia’s economic ecosystem [Zambia Development Agency Annual Report, 2023].



‎

‎🇿🇲 Local Sourcing and Industry Growth

‎

‎One of Shoprite’s most impactful contributions is its commitment to local sourcing. Today, over 80% of the products stocked in Shoprite Zambia stores are locally produced, a milestone achieved through deliberate partnerships with the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and a network of suppliers and producers [ZDA–Shoprite Supplier Development Report, 2022].



‎

‎This collaboration has not only increased local content but also raised the quality of Zambian goods to international standards. Shoprite has facilitated training, compliance support, and logistical integration for suppliers, enabling them to meet global benchmarks and compete regionally [ZDA Stakeholder Engagement Summary, 2022]. Many may not be aware but a number of local suppliers have been able to enter new markets through its distribution network chief among them the Trade Kings Group.



‎

‎👷 Employment and Economic Impact

‎

‎Shoprite is also one of Zambia’s largest private employers. With over 7,000 workers employed directly and indirectly, the company plays a vital role in job creation, especially for youth and women [Labour Force Survey, Zambia Statistics Agency, 2023]. The ripple effect is significant: assuming each employee supports an average of six dependents, Shoprite indirectly empowers over 42,000 Zambians through income stability and household support.



‎

‎In addition to employment, Shoprite is a major contributor to tax revenue, helping strengthen Zambia’s fiscal base and public service funding [Zambia Revenue Authority Corporate Taxpayer Summary, 2023].



‎

‎🏬 Strategic Presence and Regional Dominance

‎

‎With 45 stores nationwide, Shoprite’s retail footprint is unmatched. Its dominance is particularly evident in Lusaka, where profit margins from stores in the capital reportedly exceed the total turnover of Shoprite operations in Malawi, Botswana, and Namibia individually [Shoprite Holdings Annual Report, 2023]. This performance highlights Zambia’s robust consumer market and Shoprite’s strategic positioning within it.



‎

‎🤝 Why Shoprite Is a Strategic Partner for Zambia

‎

‎Shoprite’s success is deeply intertwined with Zambia’s development goals. Here’s why in my opinion they stand out as a transformative partner:

‎



‎👉🏾 Local Empowerment: By sourcing over 80% of products locally, Shoprite stimulates agriculture, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship.

‎👉🏾 Quality Advancement: Through ZDA collaboration, Shoprite has helped elevate local goods to international standards.

‎👉🏾 Employment Engine: With 7,000+ jobs and indirect support for tens of thousands, Shoprite is a pillar of economic stability.



‎👉🏾 Tax Contributions: As a top corporate taxpayer, Shoprite strengthens Zambia’s public sector capacity.

‎👉🏾 Regional Benchmarking: Lusaka’s Shoprite stores outperform regional counterparts, positioning Zambia as a retail leader.



‎

‎Shoprite Zambia is more than a supermarket – it’s a catalyst for inclusive growth, industrial development, and national empowerment. Its model of strategic collaboration, local investment, and economic impact makes it a cornerstone of Zambia’s future.



‎

‎So, next time you are in Shoprite, please take a moment to walk over to the store manager (who tend to be running up and down in the store) to thank them for the great work they as a store are doing to add to the national GDP and betterment of life quality for the Zambian people!





Picture Credit: This is the Cairo Road Shoprite, first store that the group opened in Zambia back in 1995. This store was previously known as NIEC Stores!