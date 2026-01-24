“Should I try for a fourth term?” Trump asks as he boasts about his record

Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, reignited speculation about serving beyond January 2029, when his second term in office is due to end

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the president wrote:“RECORD NUMBERS ALL OVER THE PLACE! SHOULD I TRY FOR A FOURTH TERM?”

Trump has repeatedly teased the unconstitutional idea of serving a third term.

However, he did appear to rule it out in October and has since spoken about potential heirs to take over from him, such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It is unclear what Trump exactly meant by a “fourth” term