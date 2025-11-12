Sibiya’s alleged associate takes legal action against General Dumisani Khumalo



Durban resident Stuart James Scharnick says he will open a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo today, Wednesday, following the general’s explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





Khumalo told the commission on Tuesday, November 4, that a white Toyota Hilux often used by suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya was registered to Scharnick, whom he described as Sibiya’s “bodyguard.” He further alleged that Scharnick had a criminal record with 34 cases, including 18 convictions for hijacking and theft in KwaZulu-Natal.





Scharnick has hit back, accusing Khumalo of misleading the commission and defaming him. He admitted to having a record but claimed the 18 convictions stem from a single case involving a vehicle scheme more than a decade ago. “I have one conviction pertaining to those cases. I’ve served the suspended sentence and paid the fine,” he said.





He also denied being Sibiya’s bodyguard, insisting he has never worked in the security industry. According to Scharnick, he and Sibiya collaborated on community safety initiatives in Richards Bay, and he lent the general his bulletproof Hilux for protection after Sibiya’s official security was withdrawn.





Scharnick accused Khumalo of trying to discredit him before he could testify, framing it as part of “factional battles” within the police service. The dispute adds a new dimension to the Madlanga Commission’s probe into alleged corruption and collusion between senior SAPS officials, politicians, and criminal networks.





Scharnick’s planned case against Khumalo is expected to escalate tensions in an already high-stakes inquiry exposing rifts within South Africa’s law enforcement leadership.