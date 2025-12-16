SICHONE ANNOUNCES FASHION SAKALA AS NEW CHIPOLOPOLO CAPTAIN



The Chipolopolo technical bench has announced changes at captaincy level which have seen Fashion Sakala as a new captain.





The new pecking order lists Lubambo Musonda as first assistant, Kings Kangwa as second assistant, Frankie Musonda as third assistant, and Benson Sakala as fourth assistant captain.





The adjustments were announced just before Monday’s training session at the Pinata Sports Arena in Murcia, Spain.



Head Coach Moses Sichone thanked Lubambo Musonda for steering the team during his time at the helm.





Sichone urged the players to support the changes and give Sakala the necessary backing as the team heads to AFCON.



“Lubambo is still one of the captains; we just thought it necessary to make a few changes at that level. I urge you all to support the new team leadership,” said Sichone.





And Musonda welcomed the changes and urged the players to accept them for the good of the team.



“As the coach has said, I urge you to support the new guy (Fashion Sakala), and the rest of the players announced. Take the instructions seriously and obey them, as they are messengers for the technical bench,” Musonda said.





And Sakala said he is accepting the responsibility of being captain with a lot of humility and respect.



Sakala thanked his predecessor Musonda for being a good leader and team mate.





“I’m honored to be considered for the role of captain of the Chipolopolo. This comes with a huge responsibility to not only the team itself but the nation at large. I thank God for this. Grateful to my coach and my team mates.” Said Sakala.



FAZ