SICHONE MAINTAINS CALM AS CHIPOLOPOLO SHIFT FOCUS TO COMOROS CLASH



HEAD Coach Moses Sichone says he is not under pressure ahead of Chipolopolo’s second Group match against Comoros, despite the fixture being viewed as a potential decider at the ongoing AFCON tournament.





Zambia will face Comoros tomorrow at the Mohammed V Stadium, following an opening draw against Mali.



Speaking ahead of the match, Sichone said the technical bench remains composed and focused on tactical discipline, with no intention of placing added pressure on the players.





“The game tomorrow is more of a decider, but I am not putting my players under pressure. I am not under pressure going into this game,” Sichone said.





The Chipolopolo coach added that previous meetings with Comoros will have little influence on the upcoming encounter, noting that each match requires a different approach.





“Every game is different and every game is prepared differently, with a tailored formation. Having played Comoros before may not count,” he said.





Sichone also drew positives from the first match against Mali, adding that the team showed improvement as the game progressed.





“I saw a lot of positives in my players as the game against Mali progressed. That was one big takeaway for me,” he noted.



Meanwhile, Chipolopolo captain Fashion Sakala reaffirmed the team’s determination to advance to the next stage of the competition.





“The team’s focus is still on progressing to the next stage,” Sakala said, describing the draw against Mali as a wake-up call.





Zambia will be targeting a positive result against Comoros as they continue their AFCON campaign.



Kick off for the match is at 19:30 hours (Zambian time).



FAZ