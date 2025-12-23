SICHONE PRAISES CHIPOLOPOLO’S COMPOSURE AFTER CONCEDING FIRST AGAINST MALI



Chipolopolo Head Coach Moses Sichone says patience, belief, and trust in his players helped Zambia secure a draw against Mali.





Zambia came from behind to earn a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Mali in their 2025 AFCON opening match at the Mohammed V Stadium.



Speaking after the match, Sichone admitted that starting a tournament against a strong opponent is always difficult.





“It’s never easy to play the first game. Mali scored early because we gifted them the goal. My team struggled a bit, but I also have to praise the boys for keeping calm and ensuring we left the game at nil all at half time,” said Sichone.





Sichone also highlighted the importance of star forward Patson Daka, who scored Zambia’s equaliser in added time.



“I know the quality Patson brings, which is why I kept him on the pitch. I’m happy he scored today. Players like him and young talents like Sabobo Banda and David Simukonda showed character and promise. Young players are the way forward.”





The coach also came to the defence of his squad against criticism on social media.



“I want Facebook coaches to stop attacking our players and start showing them respect.”





Goalkeeper Willard Mwanza was another standout performer, making a vital penalty save.



“I was not moved by the referee’s decision to award Mali a penalty. I trusted myself completely. As the Malian came, I just looked at him and knew I was going to stop his kick.” Mwanza said.





Sichone also commented on Morocco’s 2–0 win over Comoros.



“Comoros may have lost, but they showed character. Against Zambia, they will come looking to score, so we expect an open game.”



Faz