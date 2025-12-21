SICKNESS RULES SUNZU OUT OF MALI CLASH



Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has confirmed that defender Stoppila Sunzu will not be available for selection tomorrow after falling ill in Casablanca.





Coach Sichone explained that Sunzu developed abdominal pains yesterday.





He said after being assessed by the team’s medical staff, Sunzu was advised to rest and did not take part in training yesterday.



The coach revealed this during a pre-match press conference ahead of the AFCON Group A opening match between Mali and Zambia.



Zambia will face Mali tomorrow at 16:00 hours.