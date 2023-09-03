SIKONGO DITCHES PF

September 02, 2023

SIKONGO – The opposition Patriotic Front Party has continued to break apart in the western province with the latest being its Sikongo District Chairperson and 393 others joining the UPND.

Even having the district of Sikongo named afer his father by late President Michael Chilufya Sata in 2012, this did not stop the son from ditching the former ruling party for the UPND.

PF district Chairperson Mwangala Sikongo, his deputy Chairlady Kabombe Kubonisa and former Mala ward councillor Katiye Chipango left the sinking boat citing the positive economic and agriculture outlook in the district as reasons for their decision.

Mr. Sikongo who led 393 other defectors told UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda and Sikongo lawmaker Mayungo Simushi that he was impressed that farming inputs have already arrived in the district unlike the trend during other regimes.

He said the country will soon become food secure while the increased CDF has seen an increase in the number of community projects in the district and saw no reason why he should continue being in the opposition.

He added that the introduction of free education has further seen a number of vulnerable children in the area take up school while the grading of roads using CDF procured equipment will open up the district to development.

And UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire to see an educated generation was the motivation factor in the introduction of the free education policy.

Mr. Imenda said people across the country have come to appreciate the new dawn government’s ambitious socio-economic agend hence wanting to be a part of the movement.

He was speaking when he received hundreds of defectors in Sikongo yesterday.

