SILAVWE JACKSON BACKS SANGWA’S CITIZEN-FUNDED PRESIDENTIAL BID



Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) President Silavwe Jackson has expressed admiration for State Counsel John Sangwa’s proposal to fund his 2026 presidential campaign through citizen contributions, describing it as a bold and revolutionary move that could reshape Zambia’s political culture.





According to Sangwa’s plan, one million Zambians would each contribute K100 towards his campaign—an approach he believes would ensure accountability and people-driven politics.





Silavwe noted that current projections place the minimum budget for a successful general election bid in Zambia at about USD 30 million, while credible sources suggest that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have already raised approximately USD 50 million in preparation for the 2026 polls.





“It is the deepest wish of every well-meaning political leader to be funded by fellow Zambians,” Silavwe said. “Unfortunately, our people have been conditioned to expect handouts instead of supporting leaders who wish to serve them.”





He lamented that Zambia’s political system has become “rotten”, with voters expecting financial incentives from politicians even during basic party mobilization efforts. “Zambians expect politicians to give them money. It is a broken culture that must be fixed if we are to see genuine leadership emerge,” he added.





Silavwe further noted that both past and present ruling parties have historically relied on external funding, often from foreign corporations with vested interests. He cited a report presented in the UK Parliament, which alleged that the UPND, while in opposition, received support from a multinational mining corporation operating in Zambia.





He emphasized that if Sangwa succeeds in mobilizing citizens to fund his campaign, it would mark a turning point in Zambia’s political history.





“If State Counsel Sangwa manages to change the mindset of our people and gets them to invest in his vision, he could very well become the next President of our Republic,” Silavwe said. “That would truly revolutionize Zambian politics forever.

