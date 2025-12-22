PRESS STATEMENT

‎SILAVWE REACTIVATES PARTY STRUCTURES IN READINESS FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS.



‎

‎‎GOLDEN PARTY OF ZAMBIA President Jackson Silavwe in the company of senior party officials successfully held a party outreach to Ndola district on the copperbelt.



‎

‎Mr. Silavwe met the Copperbelt Province Chairlady and the Ndola District GPZ leaders as the party continues to reactivate it’s structures across the country in readiness for the 2026 general elections.



‎

‎The GPZ strongman was accompanied to Ndola District by senior party National Board members who included newly appointed Lusaka Province Chairperson, BM Elisha Munami and Party Publicity Chairperson, BM Godwin Tembo.



‎

‎Mr. Silavwe who in his interaction with the Copperbelt Provincial and District leadership emphasised the need for the GPZ leadership, rank and file to go flat out to recruit more new members since the party will be contesting the Presidency and also fielding candidates at all levels of governance.



‎

‎“These meetings we are having will continue in all the provinces since they are aimed at strengthening our party structures ahead of the 2025 general elections to ensure we improve and better the lives of all Zambians. I have no doubt we will be given the mandate by our people to lead.” Mr Silavwe emphasised to the leadership during the meeting.



‎

‎He also stressed the importance of all party members as they embark on mass membership recruitment drive in the branches, ward, constituencies and districts to ensure they respect and listen to concerns of grassroots reinforcing GPZ’s commitment to inclusive development across Zambia.



