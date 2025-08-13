SILAVWE WARNS: OPPOSITION UNITY A MUST



By Brian Matambo – Sandton, South Africa



Golden Party Zambia President Jackson Silavwe used his appearance on Emmanuel Mwamba Verified on 12 August 2025 to deliver one of the clearest messages yet on Zambia’s political crossroads: without genuine unity, the opposition risks handing President Hakainde Hichilema a second term in 2026 despite widespread public discontent.





In a wide-ranging interview, Silavwe painted a stark picture of the country’s governance, describing it as “the most divided since independence” and warning that institutions have been weaponised to harass opponents, silence dissent and protect a narrow political elite.





“This is not about who likes the UPND or who does not. This country needs a reset,” Silavwe said. “We need to change the status quo. We can be more united. Our economy can perform better. Indigenous businesses can be protected. The assets that we have can be in Zambian hands.”





He accused the Hichilema administration of arrogance, selective application of the law, and misplaced priorities, citing the export of electricity to neighbouring countries while local businesses shut down due to outages. “You cannot justify selling power outside when a carpenter in Mandevu cannot work the whole day because there is no electricity,” he said.





THE LUNGU CONNECTION AND THE FUNERAL STAND-OFF



Silavwe spoke movingly about his personal and political relationship with the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, recalling late-night strategy meetings during the formation of the United Kwacha Alliance and their joint efforts to heal rifts within the opposition. He revealed that shortly before Lungu left for South Africa, the former president had requested a meeting, saying Zambia was too small for political enemies. That meeting never happened.





He offered condolences to the Lungu family and criticised the undignified public dispute over the burial. “There was supposed to be negotiation. You cannot have it your way just because you are in power, and you cannot have it your way just because you are bereaved. There has to be a common ground for the sake of the memory of the person who served this country,” he said.





In a notable disclosure, Silavwe said Lungu had confided that he knew he would not be on the 2026 ballot, believing he would be blocked “at whatever cost”. Lungu’s focus, according to Silavwe, was on uniting the opposition behind one candida





UNITY IS NOT OPTIONAL



The programme’s phone lines lit up with calls from Zambia and abroad. Caller after caller delivered the same message: the opposition must unite and produce a single credible candidate. Many warned that fragmentation would guarantee defeat.





Silavwe acknowledged the frustrations but cautioned against public finger-pointing, saying there were “elements” actively working to divide the opposition, sometimes with encouragement from the ruling party. He confirmed that discussions involving multiple alliances and independent parties were already underway, with church leaders and elders acting as mediators.





“We must stop plotting against each other. Let us put the common denominator as the Zambian people. The number above that denominator will sort itself out,” he urged. “Opposition unity is possible, and a single candidate is possible.”





A HEAVY INDICTMENT IF UNITY FAILS



Silavwe warned that if the opposition went into 2026 fragmented, posterity would judge them harshly. “The level of suffering, the cost of living, the misuse of the law, the arrogance of the ruling party – if our colleagues bounce back, it will be a heavy indictment on us,” he said.





His closing remarks were both a promise and a challenge: “We see what is happening. We feel the pain you are going through. We feel the fear that has gripped the nation. We are tired of being divided. Unity is possible, and we will play our part to deliver it.”





From my perspective, Silavwe’s appearance underscored a reality that many in the opposition know but few articulate as plainly: without a united front, the 2026 election is lost before it begins. The calls from citizens at home and abroad were not simply commentary – they were a mandate. The opposition has been told exactly what to do. *UNITY OR NOTHING!* Whether they heed that call will determine Zambia’s political and economic future.



Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa