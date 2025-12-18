SIMATAA URGES PATIENCE WITH COACH SICHONE, CALLS FOR SUPPORT AHEAD OF AFCON



Veteran football administrator Simataa Simataa has appealed to Zambians to exercise patience with Chipolopolo Head Coach Moses Sichone, stressing that his appointment is crucial in rebuilding the national team’s status. He emphasized that Sichone deserves full support as the team prepares for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).





The former FAZ President further urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and government to collaborate in resolving outstanding allowances owed to players, warning that unresolved financial issues could negatively impact performance. He noted that motivation and proper backing are essential for success on the continental stage.





Speaking to ZNBC News, Simataa cautioned that failure to address the allowances could undermine morale and affect Zambia’s chances at AFCON.





Meanwhile, former Chipolopolo striker Given Singuluma expressed confidence in the team’s potential, stating that despite current challenges, the squad has what it takes to deliver strong performances at the tournament.



ZNBC