Simbine beats Thompson and Letsile

Tebogo in Shanghai Diamond League thriller



South Africa’s Akani Simbine lit up the track at the Shanghai Diamond League, winning the men’s 100m in a thrilling 9.98 seconds to narrowly beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by just 0.01 seconds.



Thompson posted a season’s best of 9.99 seconds, while Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo secured third place with an impressive 10.05 seconds.



Simbine’s explosive start and unwavering drive carried him to his second consecutive Diamond League victory of the 2025 season and his third sub-10-second performance this year. “Every race is a battle, and today was no different,” said Simbine. “Kishane and Letsile brought their A-game, and I had to give it everything.”



Thompson, gracious in defeat, acknowledged the intensity of the contest. “Akani was outstanding. It’s the kind of race that fuels the fire for the rest of the season,” he said. Tebogo, one of the sport’s brightest young stars, expressed pride in his performance and determination to close the gap in future races.



Competing under ideal conditions, the trio delivered a spectacle that thrilled fans and hinted at a fiercely contested sprint season ahead.



With Simbine in commanding form, Thompson eager to rebound, and Tebogo continuing his rapid ascent, the stage is set for more unforgettable showdowns on the road to global championships.