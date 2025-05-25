SIMON MWEWA LANE MARKET IS BEING RUN BY SCAMMERS, CADRES AND CROOKED MARKET MANAGERS- SIMON MWEWA

By SIMON MWEWA

SIMON MWEWA LANE MARKET IS BEING RUN BY SCAMMERS, CADRES AND CROOKED MARKET MANAGERS.





The Market is being used as a personal cash machine for Management and Cadres [ I know their names and positions ]. If these people are not removed, I will personally report each of them to the Police. They are selling space for K15,000 each in front of the Market steps and are using fake offer letters to get money from Marketeers.





Right now the market is completely disorganised and there’s no real leadership because the people that are supposed to run the Market are concentrating on making money for themselves.





They are ALL crooks and I will name them if LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL DOESN’T REMOVE THEM AND HIRE PROFESSIONALS TO RUN THAT MARKET – SMLtv