Simon Mwewa ‘survives’ jail as he begs court for mercy



ANTI-drunk driving campaigner Simon Mwewa narrowly survived going to jail yesterday after begging the Lusaka Magistrates Court for mercy.





Last November, the Lusaka Magistrates Court issued a bench warrant against the Simoson building boss and controversial social media content creator after he failed to turn up as a witness in a case Chishimba Kambwili is charged with Hate Speech and Unlawful Assembly.





On Tuesday, the court ordered that a police officer tasked with apprehending Mwewa shows up and explain why the self-appointed national English language tutor was neither in court nor behind bars.



To save himself, Mwewa suspended his street TikTok filming session and and Yango-ed himself to court first thing yesterday.





Appearing before magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, the content creator pleaded with her to have leniency on him stating that he was ready to testify immediately.



When asked why he was a no-show during the hearing, Mwewa said he was now available and ready to testify.





However, Mwewa’s appearance quickly turned comical as in a moment of apparent panic, he awkwardly lifted the Bible with his left hand to take the oath, sparking a mixture of confusion and amusement in the courtroom.



“Use your right hand to swear,” the court Interpreter reminded him.





After taking oath, Mwewa explained that the first time he was called to testify, he had a conflicting commitment at the High Court that required his attention and the second time he was summoned, he simply forgot to appear.



“My sincere apologies, the first time I was supposed to appear before this court I had another matter at the High court. And the other day I was supposed to come I forgot, I sincerely apologize, I am so sorry, I apologize, am ready to testify today,” Mr Mwewa said.





And when the court called the senior arresting officer, Michael Matafwali to explain why they failed to bring Mwewa on warrant, he said the actual arresting officer who was summoned to appear before court was in North Western province attending to other duties.



Matafwali said the warrant was never executed at the time of arrest and Mwewa was never met.





The court however, gave Mwewa a benefit of doubt and revoked his bench warrant.



The court also warned him to attend court without fail at the next sitting.



In this matter, Kambwili pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly.





It is alleged that Kambwili on January 26, 2023, in Lusaka jointly charged with other persons unknown unlawfully assemble with intent to commit an offence or breach of peace.



The matter has been adjourned to March 6, 2025 for continuation of trial.



Kalemba January 9, 2025