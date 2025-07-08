Simone Biles sparks boob job rumours with new eye-popping busty look

Simone Biles has sparked rumours that she’s had a secret breast augmentation with sizzling new vacation photos.

The 28-year-old Olympic gymnast flaunted her busty new look in snaps shared to her Instagram. The athlete wore a Fendi bikini that showcased her ample cleavage as she enjoyed a getaway to Belize with her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens, 29.

The new snaps sparked surgery rumours with Dana Omari, who runs a popular plastic surgery-themed account on social media, among those reposting the image to her stories to offer her thoughts.

Omari speculated that the sports star had work done on her breasts by penning, ‘Simone Biles with the breast aug!! She looks incredible.’ Biles has not yet publicly addressed the speculation.