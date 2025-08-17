SIMOSON is an old BUILDING and is not pretty at all…but it is A SOLID Simoson Building.- Simon Mwewa Lane

SIMOSON BUILDING HAS NEVER HAD ROOMS FOR ACCOMMODATION. WE ONLY HAVE BUSINESS SHOPS.





IN THE 80’S THERE WAS A CINEMA THAT USED TO SHOW BLUE [ Pornographic ] MOVIES, THAT CINEMA WAS PROMPTLY CLOSED DOWN BY SIMOSON MANAGEMENT. THAT’S NOT A SECRET, THAT’S PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE 





MY FATHER COLLAPSED AT OUR FAMILY HOME ON MANCHINCHI ROAD WHILE WE WERE WATCHING TV WITH HIM. WE RUSHED HIM TO UTH WHERE HE WAS IN INTENSIVE CARE AND DIED 3 DAYS LATER.





Simoson has been standing on Simon Mwewa Lane for 33yrs without incident. We’ve gone through many different seasons but the BUILDING has always stood firm…people often mistake outward beauty for structural integrity.



I agree, SIMOSON is an old BUILDING and is not pretty at all, I mean let’s be honest…but it is A SOLID Simoson Building.



There are other buildings in Lusaka that have recently been built, but have cracked pillars and some have fallen under harsh weather conditions…but SIMOSON has stood firm. You will be pleased to know that we have a long term refurbishment plan for SIMOSON.





Before my Father died he made us promise that we should never use SIMOSON as security for any type of Bank loan. We’ve kept that promise. The only property we use for Security is Makeni Simoson and we always pay back our Bank loans in FULL without a single day of default.





SIMOSON may not be as pretty as some other buildings, but it’s debt free, we pay our taxes and we are 100% Zambian owned. We’re proud of that.





So what’s the lesson here? When LILLY LUNATIC MUTAMZ CREATES LIES ABOUT YOUR FATHER JUST RESPOND WITH THE TRUTH.





Simoson has been standing since 1987…it will be here long AFTER I’M DEAD AND GONE. WELL DONE SIMON MWEWA SENIOR….YOU WERE AN HONORABLE MAN, A BRILLIANT FATHER AND A GOOD HUSBAND TO OUR MOTHER – SMLtv # FactsOverStories