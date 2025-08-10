SIMUTOWE’S BEHAVIOUR SHAMEFUL, DISSAPOINTING – KAMPYONGO





By Delight FM Reporter



Patriotic Front (PF) member of the central committee, Honorable Stephen Kampyongo, has described the behavior of Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe in a viral video as shameful and disappointing.





In the video, Minister Simutowe is seen celebrating the Pretoria High Court ruling over the burial of former Head of State Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) alongside two UPND supporters.





The video features unbecoming and undignifying language, with reference being made to ECL’s mortal remains in a demeaning manner as “Akamubili / Akatumbi”.





Kampyongo finds it unimaginable that a minister would celebrate in such a manner. He believes that Simutowe doesn’t deserve to serve as Muchinga’s Provincial Minister.

Furthere urges the Head of State to relieve Simutowe of his duties forthwith, stating that the behavior displayed doesn’t represent the peace and unity Zambia is known for.