SIMUUWE CLARIFIES UPND CONVENTION MODE



UPND media director Mark Simuuwe has clarified that the governing party’s convention is not tied to the country’s general elections.





Mr Simuuwe said the party’s internal processes are guided strictly by its constitution and structured systems of representation.





Speaking to the media yesterday, Mr Simuuwe said the party’s constitution provides for regular intra-party elections, but does not prescribe a uniform time frame as political parties operate under different constitutional provisions.





He said the UPND convention, which is held every five years, is distinct from the general election, stating that what is tied to the national elections is only the nomination of a presidential candidate.





“The convention is not tied to the general election. What is tied to the general election is the nomination of a presidential candidate, and the two processes should not be confused,” Mr Simuuwe said.





He said the UPND constitution allows members to contest for the presidency at every convention without limitation, unlike the national Constitution, which imposes term limits on the head of State.





“The UPND is more organised, that’s why you don’t see here five people wanting to stand as president. President Hakainde Hichilema is within the party constitution mandate,” Mr Simuuwe said.