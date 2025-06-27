SIMUUWE DEFENDS UPND’S HONESTY ON LOAD SHEDDING AND DROUGHT RESPONSE





LUSAKA – UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has defended the government’s approach to load shedding and its broader response to the ongoing drought, urging citizens to appreciate the context and efforts being made behind the scenes.





Speaking on the Burning Issues radio program this morning, Mr. Simuuwe said the government has shifted its communication strategy to allow citizens and journalists to verify development stories themselves.





“We are saying, instead of us speaking all the time, let the people on the ground tell their own stories,” he said.



Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the power crisis is largely due to reduced water levels in key hydropower stations like Kariba, caused by a severe regional drought.





He noted that Zambia is currently facing a power deficit of up to 1,000 megawatts, but the government has rolled out both short- and long-term measures to mitigate the impact.





To ease pressure, the government is importing electricity, recalling exports, and enabling private players to invest in alternative energy. “This drought is not political; it’s affecting Zambia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. But our duty is to act, and we are acting,” he added.





He also pointed to increased social protection, expanded farming support through credit schemes, and a significant rise in the Constituency Development Fund as signs of the government’s commitment.





“We’re not claiming perfection, but we are focused on real solutions,” Simuuwe said.





Mr. Simuuwe urged citizens to reject propaganda and judge the UPND by its efforts to deliver on promises despite unexpected challenges.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM