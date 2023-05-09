SINAZONGWE TEACHER K!LLED BY HUSBAND BURIED

By Michael Nyumbu

THE 40 year old teacher from Sinazongwe District who was murdered by her husband on 3rd May, 2023, has been put to rest in Kabanda Village.

The deceased identified as Cheriser Haloongo was allegedly murdered after the two separated due to marital disputes.

Southern Province Police Commissioner, Paul Achiume, who had earlier confirmed the development to Byta FM Zambia had explained that the deceased was being followed by her husband, Kanyemba Chikanya aged 45, after they separated for some time.

He disclosed that on the day she met her fate, the deceased called her brother informing him she had been stabbed with a knife by her husband.

When the brother rushed to where the deceased was, he found her in a pool of blood, albeit alive and was only pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Sinazongwe Rural Health Center.

And speaking during the burial on Monday which attracted a number of people from different walks of life, Sinazongwe District Commissioner, Nchimunya Siakkole, expressed disappointment at the ruthless murder of the teacher.

Meanwhile, Sinazongwe District Education Board Secretary, Victor Moyo, urged the family of the deceased to quickly choose an Administrator who will work closely with Ministry to ensure all documentation are done speedily for Pension Benefits.

Moyo added that it will be difficult for him to find a teacher like Haloongo, stating that the district does not have enough educators who specialized in Home Economics.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9