Sinda Police searching for grade 2 who defiled grade 5, leaving her with painful private parts





TWO GIRLS of the same family aged 12 and 13 have been defiled and left in excruciating pain on the private parts by two teenagers aged 19, and 15 respectively.





On Saturday November 22, Police apprehended one of the suspects accused of defiling one of the girls, while a 15-year-old male accused who is also a grade 2, still remains at large.





Details of the allegations are that, on November 17, 2025, two minor sisters aged 12 and her 13, on returning from school, were tasked to pluck some mangoes from trees behind their house.





Mother to the victims narrated to Sinda Police that her daughters returned from school around 12:00 hours on November 17, a Monday and went to pluck mangoes.



According to Sinda Police, the victims’ mother narrated that, from around 12 hours when they went to pluck mangoes, the two sisters only returned home around 18 hours, and seemed a little disturbed.





She told Police that she had been searching for them so they could eat Nshima, but were nowhere to be found. According to her, when her daughters returned in the evening, they were asked where they had gone, but did not say anything.





The mother further narrated to Police that the following day, her children went to school and when they returned, they still seemed disturbed and could not play.



Noticing their terrified silence, the victims’ mother asked a male neighbour to help quiz the little girls, who without haste, revealed that two males they could identify took advantage of them when they went to the fields to pluck mangoes, after they did not find ripe ones in their backyard.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba shares that, his officers received this report and began a search for the suspects who were nowhere to be seen, until Saturday when they managed to capture the 19-year-old suspect.





He says his officers are working with members of the community in their efforts to capture the second suspect, a 15-year-old minor, who is a grade 2 and is alleged to have defiled one of the sisters.



©️ TV Yatu November 24, 2025.