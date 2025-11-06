Singapore is set to introduce mandatory caning as punishment for sc@mmers under a new amendment bill aimed at curbing financial fr@ud in the country.

During the second reading of the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill on Tuesday, November 5, Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Home and Foreign Affairs, revealed that Singapore had lost more than $2.8 billion to sc@ms between 2020 and the first half of 2025, with around 190,000 cases reported during that period.

“We will introduce mandatory caning for sc@mmers. Offenders who commit scams, defined as cheating mainly by means of remote communication, will be punished with at least six strokes of the cane,” Sim announced. She added that the move targets cr!minal syndicates that “mobilise significant resources to conduct and profit from sc@ms” and “have the highest level of culpability.”

Under the proposed legislation, sc@mmers and individuals who recruit for or participate in scam syndicates will face between six and 24 strokes of the cane. Those who act as “mules”, facilitating scams by handling illicit transactions, could face up to 12 strokes at the court’s discretion.

The penalties will apply in addition to existing punishments for scam-related offences. Individuals who supply tools such as SIM cards, Singpass credentials, or payment accounts to fr@udsters will also face caning if they either intended for the tools to be used in scams, knew they would be misused, or failed to take reasonable precautions to prevent their misuse.

Currently, Singapore enforces caning for more than 90 offences, with 65 of them mandating the punishment. Sim clarified that while some amendments will change mandatory caning to discretionary caning in certain offences, “more serious cases should still result in caning.”

Beyond scamming offences, the amendments will also strengthen laws against the large-scale distribution of s3xual images or videos, increase protections for minors and vulnerable individuals, and cr!minalise the doxxing of public servants, defined as publicly sharing someone’s private information without their consent.