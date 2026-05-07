Singapore’s Education Minister, Desmond Lee, has affirmed that teachers are permitted to utilize corporal punishment, specifically caning, as a disciplinary measure for unruly students in certain circumstances.





In a parliamentary response on Tuesday, Lee noted that schools employ caning as a disciplinary tool when other measures are deemed insufficient, given the severity of the misconduct.





He emphasized that strict protocols are followed to ensure student safety, including approval from the principal and administration by authorized teachers, with the new framework set to be implemented across Singaporean schools starting 2027.





According to Lee, schools consider factors such as student maturity and the potential for caning to facilitate learning and understanding of the misconduct’s gravity.





He further stated that schools exercise discretion in determining whether caning is an appropriate disciplinary consequence, taking into account the specific circumstances of the offense.





This approach, Lee claimed, is grounded in research indicating that clear boundaries and meaningful consequences enable children and youth to make better choices.





The Ministry of Education guidelines specify that only male students are eligible for caning, as outlined on the ministry’s website.