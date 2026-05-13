Singapore’s Strict Fruit Laws: Picking a Fallen Mango Can Lead to Heavy Fines



In Singapore, picking fruit from a public tree even fruit that has already fallen to the ground is illegal without permission from the National Parks Board (NParks).





Under the country’s Parks and Trees Act, collecting fruit from trees located on general state land can result in fines of up to S$5,000 (approximately US$3,700). If the incident occurs inside a nature reserve or national park, penalties can increase to S$50,000 (approximately US$37,000), imprisonment for up to six months, or both.





The policy was previously clarified in Parliament by then-Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who stated that trees and the fruit they produce on state land are considered state property. Members of the public must obtain prior approval from NParks before collecting any fruit from public trees.





The regulation is part of Singapore’s broader approach to maintaining public spaces, urban greenery, and protected natural areas.



Source: “Mothership, “Singapore Parliament”