Singer Berita Khumalo finally divorces alleged abusive hubby Nota Baloyi

Controversial South African music personality Nota Baloyi and his Zimbabwean wife Berita Khumalo, have finally officially divorced, bringing to an end a marriage whose acrimonious end has played out in public over the last two years.

Berita first revealed that she had left Balayi, who is credited for kickstarting the career of Kwesta among others, in 2022, after the music executive had a spat with socialite Mihlali Ndamase.

Berita revealed that she had left her marital home in January 2022 and suggested that Nota’s alleged mental health issues had taken a toll on their union.

Confirming a split that had been reported by various news outlet, an apologetic Nota seemed to suggest that he had married beneath his “class”.

“The lesson is to make sure she leaves with nothing of yours and loses half of everything she gained… Another lesson is marry in your class.

“Bringing someone up out of poverty is like going to bed with a snake that is starving itself to build up the appetite to swallow you whole,” he wrote on X, quoting a post that announced his divorce.

In an interview with Kaya959 in February last year, Berita spoke of the day she had finally decided to leave the man who calls himself “The Authority”.

“I spent an hour and a-half telling him exactly what was going on in the relationship, and the entire time I thought it was rage. This is someone who is going through stuff.

“The day I learned that I was in an abusive relationship, I did not stay one minute and made plans to get out of there,” she said.

She recalled that on the day she left, she booked herself into a Bed and Breakfast and never returned to her marital home.

“When we first started dating and when we first got married, I only started seeing the signs of what was going on and that I was in too deep. On December 21 2021 was the day I stopped loving him and had to break loose.”