Singer Khalid gets emotional during first Pride performance after coming out

Grammy-nominated singer Khalid shed tears of joy when he mounted the stage during his first-ever performance at a Pride event. The 27-year-old singer, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, headlined the WorldPride DC 2025 after he came out last year.

While performing his Talk single, Kahlid took a moment to express his gratitude for the support that has come his way.

“These are happy tears. This is my first time performing at Pride. This is my first time at Pride. That s**t got me choked up, oh my god,” he emotionally said, per Lovebscott. “Before I continue, I want to thank you guys so much for accepting me and supporting me.”

The Better singer also said the support meant the world to him. “It makes me so happy,” he stated. “I feel like I’m home here on the stage, and that’s really big. And I didn’t know I was going to cry.”

Khalid also assured his fans he was going to perform at future Pride shows. “I feel like I’m home here on this stage,” he said.

In November 2024, Khalid took to social media to come out as gay after he said someone exposed his sexuality, Face2Face Africa reported. The 27-year-old initially posted a rainbow flag with exclamation marks and wrote, “there yall go. next topic please lol.” A user on the social media platform then responded to the singer’s post, writing, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!”

“I am! And that’s okay,” Khalid said in response. The singer in a subsequent post stated that he “got outted and the world still continues to turn.” “Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me [black heart emoji] love yall,” he added.

Khalid also explained that he was not hiding anything after a user commented on his post. “The closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry!” the user wrote.

“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business,” he replied. Khalid, however, largely received an outpouring of support in his comment section. “But you should’ve been able to tell the world on your own time. i’m sorry people are clout chasers,” a user said.

“Don’t feel any pressure to speak about it any more, you don’t owe anyone any type of explanation, im so incredibly sorry that this wasn’t able to be on your own terms. but if you do ever wanna tell it your own way in the future, we’re ALL here to listen and support with open arms,” another user said.