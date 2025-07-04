Singer Lily Allen says she’s had a few ab0rtions but can’t remember how many

British singer Lily Allen has opened up about her reproductive history, revealing she has had “quite a few” ab0rtions, so many, in fact, that she admitted she can’t recall the exact number.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast alongside co-host Miquita Oliver, Allen estimated the number to be “probably around four or five.” The conversation unfolded candidly, with Oliver also disclosing she has had about five ab0rtions herself, and expressing how liberating it felt to speak about the experience openly and without fear of judgment.

Allen reflected on one particular instance, recalling how the man involved had paid for the ab0rtion. “At the time, I thought it was quite romantic,” she said, though she added that he never contacted her again afterward. She later dismissed the encounter with characteristic bluntness, saying, “I was a f***in’ crazy bitch — still am.”

Despite the raw honesty, Allen made clear that motherhood remains a central part of her life. She is the mother of two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

The singer’s revelations add to a growing list of public figures using their platforms to normalize conversations around reproductive rights and ab0rtion, especially in the wake of global debates on bodily autonomy and access to healthcare.