Singer Miley Cyrus reveals she’s grateful the house she shared with ex-husband burned down

Miley Cyrus has opened up about the 2018 Woolsey Fire that destroyed her $2.525 million Malibu home, which she and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, shared.

Instead of dwelling on the loss, the American singer views the incident as a turning point that brought her clarity and gratitude.

She shared that losing her home symbolized the breakdown of important relationships, including her marriage to Hemsworth, but led her to “magic and gratitude”.

‘When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life, actually,’ the 32-year-old pop star said during a Q&A at her Something Beautiful event Tuesday, according to People.

‘Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I’m gonna collect or also just about the people in my life.

‘And I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude.’

‘I think what I would have told my younger self is to appreciate those darker times because, like I said, they are only leading you into the light,’ Cyrus noted onstage Manhattan’s Metrograph.

Liam and Miley confirmed their split in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in January 2020 after less than a year of marriage.

The on/off couple first began dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of The Last Song and got engaged for the first time in May 2012.

However, they then split up in September 2013 before reuniting in 2016, going on to tie the knot in December 2018 before splitting for good just eight months later.

Meanwhile, Liam is still going strong with his girlfriend, Australian model Gabriella Brooks since 2019.