Single Mother St@bs Own 3-Year-Old Daughter To Marry New Boyfriend In Shocking Incident

A mother has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her three-year-old daughter to death, with police claiming she committed the horrific act so she could marry a new boyfriend who did not want her to have a child.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Geviza Fadzai, aged 35, in connection with the murder which occurred on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, at Village 2, Fair Range, in the Mkwasine area. According to the official police report, the suspect allegedly stabbed her young daughter in the neck with a knife.

A Chilling Deception Unravels

Following the attack, Geviza Fadzai did not immediately alert authorities to her own actions. Instead, she allegedly embarked on a series of deceptive stories. The Zimbabwe Republic Police stated that she first informed a neighbour that the child had been attacked by four unknown assailants. She then proceeded to the village head, where she presented a different account, claiming her daughter had died from natural causes.

The truth only began to emerge during burial preparations. A deep cut was observed on the little girl’s neck, prompting someone to make a formal report at the ZRP Mkwasine police station. This discovery launched a police investigation that would quickly unravel the mother’s stories.

The Alleged Motive For A Mother’s Unthinkable Act

Police investigations subsequently established a shocking alleged motive. According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the suspect “allegedly killed her daughter so that she could marry her new boyfriend, who was unwilling to marry her while she had a child.” The victim’s body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination to formally determine the cause of death.

A Disturbing Pattern Of Violence Emerges

Tragically, this incident is not isolated. Just days before, on Thursday, 20 November 2025, a similarly horrifying event was reported by The Manica Post in the Hobhouse suburb. In that case, Netsai Chikuni, aged 39, was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her three-year-old biological son, Ngonidzashe Njerera, multiple times in the head and neck.

According to Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the attack occurred after Chikuni discovered her brother’s house was occupied by tenants in his absence. Witnesses reported that during the incident, Chikuni was heard shouting at her child, with one tenant recalling she said, ‘Idya chingwa ukuda kundiurayisa’ (‘Eat your bread, you want to kill me’).

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka was quoted in The Manica Post, stating: