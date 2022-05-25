SINKAMBA SAYS IT IS PRACTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO AMEND LAW ON DEATH PENALTY WITHOUT SUBJECTING IT TO A REFERENDUM

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says it is practically impossible to amend part three of the Zambia constitution on death penalty without subjecting it to a referendum.

During his address to the nation on the eve of Africa Freedom Day, President Hakainde Hichilema announced that government has decided to end death penalty and will work with parliament to run through this process as the country transitions from death penalty and focusing on preserving and rehabilitating life.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Sinkamba says if the UPND government is committed to amend the death penalty sentence, they should call for a referendum in order for citizens to vote as there are no short cuts to this process.

He adds that for now, if the government is not ready to execute anyone, they should continue with the trend by previous successful presidents of sentencing one to a death penalty but not hang the suspects.

PHOENIX NEWS