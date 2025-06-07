Sir Wicknell Chivayo Reveals How He Selects People To Gift Cars To, Outlines How Exceptions Are Made

Sir Wicknell Reveals His Strict Criteria for Gifting Cars – Who Makes the Cut?

Flamboyant businessman and ZANU PF activist Sir Wicknell Chivayo has revealed his exact selection process for gifting cars, clarifying that not just anyone can receive his lavish generosity. In a fiery Facebook post on Thursday, 5 June 2025, he explained his strict criteria while also warning the public about fraudsters exploiting his name.

“Patriotism First – No Free Handouts!”

Sir Wicknell made it clear that his car gifts are not random acts of charity but carefully considered rewards for those who have shown “exceptional contributions” to Zimbabwe.

“I only give cars to people I PERSONALLY feel are PATRIOTIC and have, against all odds, demonstrated EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS to our nation, particularly through supporting the RULING PARTY, ZANU PF, and national events.”

He emphasised that loyalty to Zimbabwe’s political and social structures plays a major role in his decisions. However, he also makes exceptions for outstanding individuals in other fields.

“Sports, Arts, and Business – The Rare Exceptions”

While political allegiance is a key factor, Sir Wicknell revealed that he occasionally rewards those who have brought pride to Zimbabwe in other ways.

“I also randomly consider people with DISTINGUISHED achievements in sports, arts, or other sectors that uplift Zimbabwe’s economy and society. But my choice is ULTIMATELY my own DISCRETION!”

This means athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs who have significantly impacted the country’s reputation or economy could be considered—though it remains a rare privilege.

“Transparency Is Key – No Secret Deals!”

Sir Wicknell stressed that he never operates in secrecy when gifting cars.

“I always PUBLICLY ANNOUNCE, whether on social media or at church, who I intend to give a car. I will NEVER ask for money for the vehicle’s registration or any other payment. Whoever I choose will get their car FULLY paid for, with a full tank of fuel and fully registered IN THEIR NAME!”

He warned that any messages requesting payments in exchange for cars are scams, and his official announcements are always made openly.