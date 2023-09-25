Sishuwa must give empirical evidence of his allegations of sectarianism- Inutu Himanje

Sishuwa must give empirical evidence of his allegations of sectarianism.
By Inutu Himanje
On Saturday, September 24th, 2023, I received a forwarded write-up discussing the five factors that could contribute to President Hichilema losing power in 2026. Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa purportedly authored this piece.
Among these factors, one notable point is “the failure to reflect adequate ethnic diversity in public appointments,” which has created a growing perception that President Hichilema primarily represents one half of the country, leading to the ongoing harassment of civil servants from the other half.
Upon reading this, I had a whirlwind of thoughts. This issue appears to be continually emphasized, but it may actually be detrimental to the very people it aims to assist.
Before the Patriotic Front (PF) came to power, I never felt acutely aware of my ethnicity. My tribe, background, or connections to the ruling elite didn’t determine my chances of success. Perhaps I was naive. I was just an ordinary individual who applied for a job, inspired by the women I saw on television. I had no connections. Back then, job notifications and acceptance letters arrived through the Post Office. I went through the application and interview process to secure a job.
I became part of a team of colleagues representing our diverse country. I mentioned that I wasn’t conscious of my ethnicity, but there were some warning signs I should have taken seriously. This was especially during Levy’s presidency. There were reports to the Office of the Investigator General from some Bemba-speaking colleagues, alleging that the HR office favored Lenjes, Lozis, and Tongas in their hiring practices. HR responded with a written explanation.
During RB’s presidency, I should have sensed that we were heading toward a significant ethnic divide. I was aware of exclusive groups formed around ethnic lines, working to support opposition leader Sata’s election bid. At the time, it didn’t seem like a big issue and didn’t bother many others or me. In hindsight, we should have been concerned.
When the PF came to power, it became evident that ethnicity would play a prominent role. Bemba quickly replaced Nyanja as the unofficial “official” language in meetings and corridors, even when an English channel was used for interpretation of local languages.
The mass retirement of civil and public servants in the first three months of the PF’s tenure was a significant topic. These retirements were often based on ethnic affiliations tied to a political party, categorizing individuals as either MMD or UPND supporters, leading to job loss. In the public service media, these retirements occurred under the oversight of Given Lubinda and the long-serving Unionist turned Permanent Secretary, Fackson Shamenda. Some of us were reinstated through legal channels, not necessarily because we were wanted or absolved of political affiliations.
This was particularly evident in my workplace, where discussions about promotions involved senior directors primarily from the North East region. The recurring message from these discussions was that I couldn’t be considered for promotion because of my tribe.
In fact, there was an attempt to transfer me to a non-existent office in Livingstone, which I challenged with the HR department. I made a case of discrimination based on ethnicity, where I was perceived to be from the wrong region. I requested clarification on what the “right” region was. Instead of addressing my concerns, the transfer was immediately canceled.
I recall the frequent use of the term “uwesu, abesu” in conversations among colleagues during meetings and casual discussions. There was a noticeable sense of entitlement, particularly concerning appointments, jobs, trips, and other opportunities, often to the exclusion of others.
Given this context, consider the ethnic representation in the public and civil service during the 10-year rule. We must acknowledge that some institutions may have conducted official meetings in only one vernacular language.
On what basis is Dr. Sishuwa and others championing the notion that the current government’s appointments represent only a certain segment of the country? Has it occurred to him that individuals who were given opportunities then, while others were labeled as being “from the wrong region or tribe”, could staff these institutions?
Has he questioned the trend where tribe becomes a prominent issue when an appointee from the Northern region is changed, but there’s silence when the same happens to someone else? For instance, when Dr. Mangwende (PS Health) and Mr. Lumbama (PS Mines) were replaced, there was no uproar, but when Mr. Anthony Bwalya was reassigned, not even dropped, discussions about his tribe arose from politicians who claim to want to lead and unite the country.
Similarly, the appointment of a Northerner goes unnoticed, while the appointment of someone from the Southern, Western, or North-Western regions leads to tribal allegations. If this isn’t a sense of entitlement, then what is it? Why should others be made to feel defensive and less deserving?
What Dr. Sishuwa and others are suggesting, in accusing this government of making tribal appointments is harming the very people who are supposed to be liberated from the shackles of tribal discrimination. We may be causing harm in inter regional marriages. If we do not confront this issue, we may be forcing children in such families to pick sides of regions. Is this the legacy we want to leave?
As a respected scholar, Dr. Sishuwa should understand that allegations should be supported by well-researched empirical data. Dr. Sishuwa and others interested in this matter should initiate research into the ethnic composition of staff in the civil and public service, including qualifications and entry methods. The results of such research could inform policy changes and legislation to establish credible systems for reemployment and promotions, potentially leading to a more professional civil service.
It was during the PF’s reign that I came to understand the significance of having connections within the ruling elite. Nevertheless, my circle of friends represented diversity, with most being from the North Eastern block. Many times, they sympathized with me and disapproved of the emerging trend. I don’t place blame on any specific individual, and I’m fully aware that it was their collective effort, among others, that put an end to the “uwesu and abesu” era in 2021. Without such bravery, we might still be trapped in ethnic divisions.
I’ve taken the unusual step of publicly sharing my experiences because I realize that silence only lends credibility to entrenched perceptions. I understand that many people suffer in silence due to fear of violating professional codes or being identified, which only empowers those responsible. If we don’t speak out, this cycle could persist under leaders who are unaware of their subordinates’ actions. I hope the government can create channels for people to share their experiences.
There’s much more I could write about how I personally felt discriminated against based on ethnicity, but that’s not my main purpose here. I know there are many who have suffered worse fates than me, never having the chance I did – at least I got my job back. Others may never have that opportunity. I encourage more people to share their stories and experiences so that we can address the significant issue at hand and begin the healing process.
Dr Sishuwa has opened a cannon of worms, brought a bag of worms and has revealed an Oppenheimer moment. . Thank you ingutu for sharing your experience. Zambia should espouse the core value of EQUALITY AND FAIRNESS. No one Should call others names without substantiating th it claims. Inonge Lewanika tried to lead a political party and was called TRIBAL. Akashambatwa tried to lead his political party was also called TRIBAL. UPND was formed and for all its days in opposition was called TRIBAL. This systematic trend of vilifying others is a scheme designed to discriminate and segregate Citizens from other Region’s to the peripheral if power and public appointments. Let the Nation have an honest discussion on this. Zambia belongs to all of us. And we should respect each other. This is why we are One Zambia One Nation.
Many people like Dr Sishuwa maybe learned but not educated. An educated person is an individual who is learned, informed and transformed. Education as a process transforms a person but it seems Dr Sishuwa resists the process of education. He claims to be learned and a researcher but what he shares to the public is dangerous and damaging to our nation. I wonder if he is still a lecturer in a public university.
Ba Philosopher, the bottom line is, is there any truth to what Dr. Sishuwa shared? If what he shared is true, then we need to deal with it. I donot think you are qualified to judge whether Dr. Sishuwa is learned, educated or whatever. In any case it is besides the point.
Yes, PF were unashamedly tribal and they paid the ultimate price – rejection. If UPND are PERCEIVED to be doing the same they will meet a similar fate. In life perception is everything.
Ba JMC,
Sishuwa has been giving names as evidence for a while now.
Unfortunately, the praise singers, just like PF cadres before them, will deny and insult anyone that points this tribalisms within their camps.
Tribal appointments are in full swing for sure.
Well, Sishuwa will elaborate. I believe that a scholar of his caliber will not speak or write without backing up what he or she writes or asserts. Let’s go good doctor. Educate us further. The gauntlet has been thrown
There a huge gap of knowledge in your argument posted Inutu. Sishuwa presented a problem that is currently showing it’s evil face and must be tackled. Similarly under the PF you experienced it.
It must be felt with henceforth for future generations. It’s not a secret that what sishuwa has raised is vivid. Go to Education and interrogate teacher promotions.
Wheather PF, UPND or any other Party this nonsense must not be allowed and we don’t need to wait for empirical evidence, it’s not a thesis Mayo. We hope we won’t see your name on the Doplomatic service appointees after this article.
Ama George, it’s you whos missing the point. Ingutu posed a question in her article which you are deliberately trying to down play. And your insinuation that she may be posted into the diplomatic service is shameful. Ingutu highlighted what wà prevailing in the PF regime and shared her personal experience.
This country is perceived to belong toone Tribe or two who think they should rule the rest. This hangover will take time to heal. Us from smaler tribes are not even mentioned in their myopic debates. Our land is taken over to belong to them. Personally I think we need to split. We cannot be ruled by Thieves and thugs again.
This guy is so old fashioned!! IWE WAKULILE KUMUSHI??LOL
It’s suprising a person of your generation being so backward and old fashioned.
Kwati ni vuvuzela yakwa mmmebe!!!The chaps want to pursue a tribal narrative remember it’s a follow up from HH will lose 2026 see the patern??
Lables are used to deflect and taint strong leaders by folks that have nothing to offer. We should continue to question the motives of these empty vessels that just want to be the center of attention with little or no substance. Well said Ms. Himanje and Ambanwa.
We need to put “wafflers” in their place. Anyone can say anything, but if can not back your opinion with credible facts then you are waffling. Who ever gave Sishuwa a PhD must be rolling in his grave.
Thumbs up, Inutu; I will share my experience after Sishuwa possibly responds to your article. To Sishuwa, address the issue of whether reparations are necessary in the circumstances to victims of sectarianism thus far experienced by known tribes in Zambia.
What empirical evidence is required ba inutu? Look at the Composition of the key institutions in Zambia. It’s all Tonga and Lozi…Finance, Home affairs, Defence, Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, Education, etc. Other tribes are on the peripheral .. Even agencies like ECZ, HRC , are skewed towards certain tribes. Go deeper in government departments, Universities,
Ambassadorial positions, Judges, Police Commissioners, Parastatals, Boards of Directors, the same picture is obtaining…Dr Sishuwa has presented facts backed by examples, what more do you want? Don’t pretend. We know what is happening in Zambia. Even to access CEEC funding or even CDF people are using Tonga or Lozi fronts.. Without that it will just be papers and papers.
And the noisy excitement in some departments by these tribes is so appauling…and others are just looking in silence.
U were quiet and frozen in fear when pf cabinet was all from one region. The same people want to get jobs using this narrative,
I fully support the writer. Instead of people throwing around dangerous innuendos about tribalism, let’s rather have a full, objective study or commission of enquiry into this issue, back dating it to Mwanawasa times up to date. Let’s hear the truth of what has been happening and let’s hold accountable any who will be fingered as perpetrating or having perpetrated systematic tribalism. Victims should not be made victims, all over again. At heart, most Zambians hate tribalism irrespective of who is practicing it. If we must address this, let’s do it objectively and comprehensively. It must not be a political football.
Just because ignore him as a ROGUE. How can such an educated individual allege without evidence. Even if that was the case, what is wrong if they are the best at decision making to benefit every Zambian as ZAMBIANS not tribal talk he is bringing. Shame on him.