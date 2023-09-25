Sishuwa must give empirical evidence of his allegations of sectarianism- Inutu Himanje

Sishuwa must give empirical evidence of his allegations of sectarianism.

By Inutu Himanje

On Saturday, September 24th, 2023, I received a forwarded write-up discussing the five factors that could contribute to President Hichilema losing power in 2026. Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa purportedly authored this piece.

Among these factors, one notable point is “the failure to reflect adequate ethnic diversity in public appointments,” which has created a growing perception that President Hichilema primarily represents one half of the country, leading to the ongoing harassment of civil servants from the other half.

Upon reading this, I had a whirlwind of thoughts. This issue appears to be continually emphasized, but it may actually be detrimental to the very people it aims to assist.

Before the Patriotic Front (PF) came to power, I never felt acutely aware of my ethnicity. My tribe, background, or connections to the ruling elite didn’t determine my chances of success. Perhaps I was naive. I was just an ordinary individual who applied for a job, inspired by the women I saw on television. I had no connections. Back then, job notifications and acceptance letters arrived through the Post Office. I went through the application and interview process to secure a job.

I became part of a team of colleagues representing our diverse country. I mentioned that I wasn’t conscious of my ethnicity, but there were some warning signs I should have taken seriously. This was especially during Levy’s presidency. There were reports to the Office of the Investigator General from some Bemba-speaking colleagues, alleging that the HR office favored Lenjes, Lozis, and Tongas in their hiring practices. HR responded with a written explanation.

During RB’s presidency, I should have sensed that we were heading toward a significant ethnic divide. I was aware of exclusive groups formed around ethnic lines, working to support opposition leader Sata’s election bid. At the time, it didn’t seem like a big issue and didn’t bother many others or me. In hindsight, we should have been concerned.

When the PF came to power, it became evident that ethnicity would play a prominent role. Bemba quickly replaced Nyanja as the unofficial “official” language in meetings and corridors, even when an English channel was used for interpretation of local languages.

The mass retirement of civil and public servants in the first three months of the PF’s tenure was a significant topic. These retirements were often based on ethnic affiliations tied to a political party, categorizing individuals as either MMD or UPND supporters, leading to job loss. In the public service media, these retirements occurred under the oversight of Given Lubinda and the long-serving Unionist turned Permanent Secretary, Fackson Shamenda. Some of us were reinstated through legal channels, not necessarily because we were wanted or absolved of political affiliations.

This was particularly evident in my workplace, where discussions about promotions involved senior directors primarily from the North East region. The recurring message from these discussions was that I couldn’t be considered for promotion because of my tribe.

In fact, there was an attempt to transfer me to a non-existent office in Livingstone, which I challenged with the HR department. I made a case of discrimination based on ethnicity, where I was perceived to be from the wrong region. I requested clarification on what the “right” region was. Instead of addressing my concerns, the transfer was immediately canceled.

I recall the frequent use of the term “uwesu, abesu” in conversations among colleagues during meetings and casual discussions. There was a noticeable sense of entitlement, particularly concerning appointments, jobs, trips, and other opportunities, often to the exclusion of others.

Given this context, consider the ethnic representation in the public and civil service during the 10-year rule. We must acknowledge that some institutions may have conducted official meetings in only one vernacular language.

On what basis is Dr. Sishuwa and others championing the notion that the current government’s appointments represent only a certain segment of the country? Has it occurred to him that individuals who were given opportunities then, while others were labeled as being “from the wrong region or tribe”, could staff these institutions?

Has he questioned the trend where tribe becomes a prominent issue when an appointee from the Northern region is changed, but there’s silence when the same happens to someone else? For instance, when Dr. Mangwende (PS Health) and Mr. Lumbama (PS Mines) were replaced, there was no uproar, but when Mr. Anthony Bwalya was reassigned, not even dropped, discussions about his tribe arose from politicians who claim to want to lead and unite the country.

Similarly, the appointment of a Northerner goes unnoticed, while the appointment of someone from the Southern, Western, or North-Western regions leads to tribal allegations. If this isn’t a sense of entitlement, then what is it? Why should others be made to feel defensive and less deserving?

What Dr. Sishuwa and others are suggesting, in accusing this government of making tribal appointments is harming the very people who are supposed to be liberated from the shackles of tribal discrimination. We may be causing harm in inter regional marriages. If we do not confront this issue, we may be forcing children in such families to pick sides of regions. Is this the legacy we want to leave?

As a respected scholar, Dr. Sishuwa should understand that allegations should be supported by well-researched empirical data. Dr. Sishuwa and others interested in this matter should initiate research into the ethnic composition of staff in the civil and public service, including qualifications and entry methods. The results of such research could inform policy changes and legislation to establish credible systems for reemployment and promotions, potentially leading to a more professional civil service.

It was during the PF’s reign that I came to understand the significance of having connections within the ruling elite. Nevertheless, my circle of friends represented diversity, with most being from the North Eastern block. Many times, they sympathized with me and disapproved of the emerging trend. I don’t place blame on any specific individual, and I’m fully aware that it was their collective effort, among others, that put an end to the “uwesu and abesu” era in 2021. Without such bravery, we might still be trapped in ethnic divisions.

I’ve taken the unusual step of publicly sharing my experiences because I realize that silence only lends credibility to entrenched perceptions. I understand that many people suffer in silence due to fear of violating professional codes or being identified, which only empowers those responsible. If we don’t speak out, this cycle could persist under leaders who are unaware of their subordinates’ actions. I hope the government can create channels for people to share their experiences.

There’s much more I could write about how I personally felt discriminated against based on ethnicity, but that’s not my main purpose here. I know there are many who have suffered worse fates than me, never having the chance I did – at least I got my job back. Others may never have that opportunity. I encourage more people to share their stories and experiences so that we can address the significant issue at hand and begin the healing process.