Sishuwa’s Misleading Assertion on Voter Behavior

By David Zulu

Following Fred M’membe’s derogatory and disgraceful statement against President Hakainde Hichilema, I expected Professor Sishuwa, his protégé, to continue their usual pattern of building momentum. M’membe initiates an argument, and Sishuwa follows up with an attempt to clean up the mess, particularly when the statement fails to make any sense. Predictably, they waste no time in taking a break, no hiatus.

“It is undeniable that many of those who voted for Joe Biden in the last election were motivated by the desire to stop Trump, rather than their support for Biden or the Democratic Party.”

This is a valid observation, and it’s a characteristic of democracy. We witnessed the same phenomenon here in Zambia when President Frederick Chiluba rallied the people against the nation’s founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, and UNIP. Similarly, President Micheal Sata garnered support by rallying Zambians against President Rupiah Bwezani Banda and the MMD. That’s democracy in action, my friend.

Certainly, people were disheartened by the conduct of the PF and Edgar Lungu, which made them pay attention to Hakainde Hichilema’s message. However, Sishuwa’s statement insinuates that Hichilema was the only candidate people considered in the 2021 election, which is far from the truth. I believe there were nearly a dozen candidates to choose from.

Furthermore, Sishuwa fails to acknowledge Hakainde Hichilema’s persistent journey towards the presidency and the consistency of his message, which ultimately resonated with the people.

However, what is truly disturbing and offensive about Sishuwa’s argument is his attempt to inject it with divisive ethnic overtones. He ventures into stereotypes and revives the divisive ‘Bantustan’ spirit of his mentor, Fred M’membe, who refused to see fellow citizens as Zambians but rather as members of specific regions and tribes.

“In my view, the heroes of the last election were Bemba speakers in Northern, Muchinga, and other voters from Eastern Provinces.”

He dismisses voters from other regions as inconsequential to the election.

“The Lozis and Tongas and Northwesterners were not the heroes of the last election, as these groups have historically voted for HH.”

How can we demonize persistence and the drive to push an agenda until it succeeds? These people’s resilience, determination, and perseverance, along with their ability to endure the pain of marginalization, ironically helped define and shape democracy. They fought hard to convince fellow citizens that change was necessary. How can we condemn them?

It is clear that this categorization is an attempt to pit citizens against each other by distorting the democratic process. Sishuwa is playing a dangerous game, sowing the seeds of future conflicts. Such ideas come from an individual who wishes to see the country in turmoil—an evil notion from an evil person. Rumors have circulated among Zambians that Sishuwa’s animosity stems from being denied a key government position. It is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss such reports.